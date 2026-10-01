X-twitter Linkedin-in Facebook-f Youtube

Chubbsafes explores certified storage for jewellery and precious metals

Chubbsafes, part of Gunnebo Safe Storage, has launched a new technical discussion guide examining when certified…
Chubbsafes - securitybuyer.com
Katie Tracy
By Katie Tracy
Editor
  • 2 min read

Share this article:

Chubbsafes, part of Gunnebo Safe Storage, has launched a new technical discussion guide examining when certified storage should be reviewed based on the value of jewellery and precious metals.

Developed for jewellery retailers, manufacturers, bullion dealers and security professionals, When Asset Values Rise, Should Storage Be Reviewed? explores the relationship between certified storage, declared asset values and physical security. It considers the technical factors influencing safe storage, from recognised testing standards and installation through to operational procedures and insurer expectations.

The publication highlights how businesses routinely review financial performance, insurance and operational risk while physical storage can remain unchanged for many years. As inventory values increase, reviewing whether certified protection continues to align with the value of the assets being stored forms an essential part of wider security planning.

Mark Brookes Comments

Says Mark Brookes, Global Product & Standards Director at Gunnebo Safe Storage: “Certified storage is specified against a defined level of risk and asset value. When businesses expand, inventory profiles change or insurance requirements are updated, reviewing the original specification helps ensure the level of protection remains appropriate for the assets being secured.”

“Independent certification provides an objective benchmark for these discussions. It allows business owners, insurers and security professionals to assess physical protection against recognised performance standards, giving everyone a common point of reference when reviewing storage arrangements.”

The guide examines how independently certified storage supports the protection of jewellery, precious metals and other high value assets. It explains the role of EN 1143-1 certification, the introduction of T2 testing against latest power tools and the importance of matching certified protection to declared asset values.

It explores the wider factors influencing physical security, including installation, access control, inventory management, alarm integration and operational procedures. Together, these elements determine how certified storage performs within the day-to-day operation of a jewellery business.

Mark concludes: “The discussion guide has been developed to support informed conversations between business owners, insurers, security consultants and physical security specialists responsible for protecting high value assets. By bringing together recognised standards and current industry considerations, it provides a technical reference for reviewing certified storage as part of ongoing business risk management.”

Read More

When Asset Values Rise, Should Storage Be Reviewed? is available to download from Gunnebo Safe Storage.

About Security Buyer

Security Buyer is the leading authority in global security content, delivering expert news, in-depth articles, exclusive interviews, and industry insights across print, digital, and event platforms. Published 10 times a year, the magazine is a trusted resource for professionals seeking updates and analysis on the latest developments in the security sector.

To submit an article, or for sponsorship opportunities, please contact our team below.

Rebecca Spayne Picture

Rebecca Spayne

Group Managing Editor

Georgina Turner Picture

Georgina Turner

Sales Manager

Afua Akoto Picture

Afua Akoto

Marketing Manager

Related News

PaxLock Pro2 - securitybuyer.com

Paxton officially launches PaxLock Pro2

, ,
Paxton the security technology manufacturer has launched a brand-new re-engineered PaxLock which is built to protect straight
Read More
KentixONE data centre - securitybuyer.com

Data centre security with KentixONE

, , , , ,
Prior1 develops container data centers to meet the highest security and energy efficiency standards. Their containers require
Read More
Chubbsafes - securitybuyer.com

Chubbsafes explores certified storage for jewellery and precious metals

, , , , , ,
Chubbsafes, part of Gunnebo Safe Storage, has launched a new technical discussion guide examining when certified
Read More
Mercury trends report - securitybuyer.com

New Mercury Research Finds Growing Cybersecurity Gap

, , , , , ,
2026 Trends in Access Controllers Report finds interoperability, cloud connectivity and AI are reshaping long-term controller strategies.
Read More
Chris Carroll - securitybuyer.com

Comelit-PAC Promotes Chris Carroll as Sales Director

, ,
Comelit-PAC has appointed Chris Carroll as Sales Director, following an 18 year career with the company, seeing him progress
Read More
Jason Bezuidenhout - securitybuyer.com

Zygal Appoints Jason Bezuidenhout

, , , ,
Zygal has appointed Jason Bezuidenhout as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), strengthening its leadership team as the company continues
Read More
Eun-Kyung-Hong_- securitybuyer.com

How AI Manages Mixed Surveillance Workloads

, , ,
Eun-Kyung Hong, HDD Product Manager at Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH discusses AI optimisation in mixed surveillance workloads
Read More
ASSA ABLOY - securitybuyer.com

ASSA ABLOY Door Group highlights importance of BS 8214:2026

, , ,
ASSA ABLOY Door Group is supporting Fire Door Safety Week 2026 by raising awareness of the latest update to BS 8214:2026
Read More
OPTEX at Essen - securitybuyer.com

OPTEX to showcase perimeter solutions at Security Essen

, , ,
OPTEX will present its latest perimeter and asset protection solutions at Security Essen 2026, one of Europe’s leading security trade fairs.
Read More
Dallmeier

Building Trust in Modern Video Security

, , , ,
Rebecca Spayne, Managing Editor of Security Buyer, speaks with Josua Braun, Chief Revenue Officer at Dallmeier electronic, about cyber resilience, trusted supply chains, the practical value of artificial intelligence and what security professionals should consider when investing in modern video technology. 
Read More
Scroll to Top