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Data centre security with KentixONE

Prior1 develops container data centers to meet the highest security and energy efficiency standards. Their containers require…
KentixONE data centre - securitybuyer.com
Rebecca Spayne
By Rebecca Spayne
Group Managing Editor
  • 3 min read

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Prior1 develops container data centers to meet the highest security and energy efficiency standards. Their containers require optimum protection against both physical threats and environmental risks. To provide this, Prior1 sought a security solution for their new “IT Container FIX” products which offers seamless monitoring and is flexible, scalable, and meets the requirements of EN 50600 certification.

By choosing KentixONE as their central platform, Prior1 identified the comprehensive security solution they need. KentixONE enables the central control and monitoring of all security-relevant devices and sensors in real time. Its central dashboard provides data center managers with an overview and full control of every vital parameter. They can also stay in control while on the move via the KentixONE app, a powerful mobile control center.

“By integrating Kentix’s security solutions, we created a state-of-the-art container data center that not only meets the highest security standards but also offers the necessary flexibility for dynamic IT operations,” says Oliver Fronk, Team Coordinator at Prior 1. “This partnership has shown us how innovative technologies and modular systems can optimally support the requirements of digital transformation.”

Powerful access oversight and monitoring

The KentixONE solution protects Prior1 customers against a vast scope of physical and environmental threats. Its seamless networking and intuitive, unified platform enable continuous monitoring and rapid response to incidents – critical to maintaining data integrity and security.

With SmartAccess functionality, Kentix IP wall readers ensure strict access control with two-factor authentication. Every access event is logged; unauthorized attempts immediately trigger an alarm. All data is stored in KentixONE and can be retrieved at any time. In addition, all accesses may be tagged with a short video sequence. Access control and sensor technology combines to create alarm zones which protect against unauthorized intrusion. These zones may be armed and disarmed both manually via access control and automatically. Smart video surveillance integrated within KentixONE detects security-relevant events in real time. Recordings can be called up and live images support the assessment of the situation in any emergency.

Powerful integrated SmartMonitoring is enabled via Kentix multisensors which continuously track environmental factors like temperature, humidity, and air quality. An integrated 4-factor early fire detection system detects anomalies which may indicate critical conditions at an early stage. This enables timely action to prevent damage. All external units such as air conditioning and UPS systems are seamlessly integrated and continuously communicate their operating status.

Kentix SmartPDUs also monitor current and energy parameters, as well as ambient conditions within the server racks. The integrated residual current measurement (RCM) ensures electrical safety and fire protection, and detects creeping device failures. Anomalies are transmitted to KentixONE in real time so prompt action may be taken. KentixONE provides efficiency indicators such as PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) and generates an energy report at the end of the month.

With the help of KentixONE, then, Prior1 is able to offer customers future-proof infrastructure that combines the highest security and monitoring standards alongside management flexibility and seamless scalability. It is a game-changer for the holistic management of any data center.

To learn more about implementing innovative physical security for your data center, visit: kentix.com

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Security Buyer is the leading authority in global security content, delivering expert news, in-depth articles, exclusive interviews, and industry insights across print, digital, and event platforms. Published 10 times a year, the magazine is a trusted resource for professionals seeking updates and analysis on the latest developments in the security sector.

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Rebecca Spayne

Group Managing Editor

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Georgina Turner

Sales Manager

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