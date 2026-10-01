Paxton officially launches PaxLock Pro2

Paxton the security technology manufacturer has launched a brand-new re-engineered PaxLock which is built to protect straight out of the box. It is the latest evolution of Paxton’s wireless access-controlled door handle and has been engineered to withstand the most demanding environment, while maintaining a sleek and contemporary design.

The PaxLock Pro2 is designed to work on all standard doors and is compatible with all new DIN mortice locks, making it a flexible option for security installers on any site.

Adam Stroud, Paxton’s CEO, said: “Our new PaxLock may look similar, but appearances can be deceiving. The new product has been re-engineered from the ground up, with virtually all parts updated from the previous design. Using high-quality materials and components, we have achieved a design that is extremely durable, offering hassle and maintenance-free operation in a wide range of conditions.

“We have never tested a product more than PaxLock Pro2. The re-engineered mechanism has been tested well beyond a million cycles. With the new privacy button, we have also added a much-requested feature to the product.”

Built to Last. Trusted to Protect.

Durability is at the core of the PaxLock Pro 2. The handle has been extensively tested for exceptional long-term reliability. It is the strongest handle Paxton has ever produced, the rotational torque strength is now stronger than a standard manual door handle.

Safety is also not compromised for strength, the PaxLock Pro 2 meets FD30 and FD60 fire regulations, and EN179 certifications for safe egress. This ensures compliance across a wide range of commercial and public sector applications.

More Features. Even Simpler.

Following direct feedback from installers, Paxton has introduced a range of new features to improve both security and ease of use. The new Privacy Button allows users to instantly secure a room with one touch, preventing access from the outside until the button is released.

The new PaxLock remains incredibly energy efficient, offering up to 55,000 operations (or 2 years) on a single set of batteries, with a capacitive wake-up feature to ensure instant response every time a token is presented.

Adam Stroud said: “Because PaxLock contains the power supply (batteries), electric lock, reader and control unit all inside a door handle, there has never been an easier way to add networked access control to a door. With the PaxLock Pro2, we have simplified and refined the installation process, making it easier to install and more forgiving. The product is compatible with Net2 and Paxton10, as well as in stand-alone mode, and the single variant is suitable for both internal and external doors.”

Total System Flexibility

The latest wireless handles can be used as a standalone offline device for smaller sites. For full online access control, they work seamlessly with larger scale Net2 and Paxton10 systems.

For Paxton10 users, the handle features a dual-frequency RFID reader with built-in support for Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) mobile credentials, allowing users to unlock doors with their smartphones using free smart credentials.