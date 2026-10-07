Voting is open for AI Solution of the Year at the Security Buyer Readers’ Awards 2026, with readers invited to select their winner…

Have your say: vote for AI Solution of the Year

Voting is open for AI Solution of the Year at the Security Buyer Readers’ Awards 2026, with readers invited to select their winner before voting closes on 29 October.

This year’s four finalists demonstrate different applications of artificial intelligence in physical security, from protecting identities in exported footage and reconstructing incidents to tracking activity across panoramic scenes and searching video using natural language.

Security Buyer is encouraging readers and members to explore the shortlisted solutions and cast their vote, recognising the technology they believe delivers practical value for security professionals.

Meet the finalists

Milestone Systems – XProtect Video Anonymisation, brighter AI

Integrated into XProtect Smart Client, this solution uses brighter AI technology to detect and blur faces and vehicle number plates during video export. By automating a task that would otherwise require manual redaction, it helps organisations prepare footage for sharing while protecting personal information. Cloud and on-premises deployment options support different operational and data governance requirements.

Verkada – AI-Powered Unified Timeline

Verkada’s AI-Powered Unified Timeline helps operators reconstruct the movement of people and vehicles across multiple cameras. Available within Verkada Command, it combines relevant sightings into a chronological, map-based timeline, reducing the need to search footage camera by camera. Operators can review associated clips and organise findings into an incident evidence package.

IDIS – DC-Y8D11WRA 12.5MP AI Fisheye

The IDIS DC-Y8D11WRA combines panoramic imaging with embedded deep-learning analytics and automated subject tracking. Its capabilities include object, intrusion, loitering and line-crossing detection, alongside Panoramic Auto-Tracking to follow movement across a wide scene. A-cut and AI Search support help operators retrieve relevant recorded activity, connecting broad coverage with more focused investigation.

Securitas Technology – SecureStat Cumulus

SecureStat Cumulus combines camera-to-cloud video management with generative AI, enabling operators to search footage and create alerts using natural language. Compatible IP cameras connect directly to the cloud without requiring traditional on-site recording hardware. Available through SecureStat HQ, the platform brings video viewing, contextual searches and alert management into a centralised interface.

Your vote decides

The Security Buyer Readers’ Awards give readers and members a direct role in recognising the products making an impact across the sector. This category invites voters to consider how AI supports everyday security tasks, including detection, investigation, privacy protection and operational efficiency.

Full finalist profiles and supporting product information are available on the AI Solution of the Year category page. Readers who are not yet Security Buyer members can register free of charge to participate.

Voting closes on 29 October 2026. Explore the finalists and cast your vote today.

View the finalists and vote: https://securitybuyer.com/awards-technology/ai-solution-of-the-year/

The Security Buyer Awards live stream takes place on Thursday 19 November 2026.