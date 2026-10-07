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Have you voted for Access Control Solution of the Year?

Voting is open for Access Control Solution of the Year at the Security Buyer Readers’ Awards 2026, with readers invited…

In Brief

Voting is open for Access Control Solution of the Year at the Security Buyer Readers’ Awards 2026. Finalists are Traka Touch Pro, HID M1 Transparent Gateway, DoorBird A1104 IP Video and Paxton Solo, representing physical key management, credential security, connected visitor communication and mobile access control. Readers and members are invited to review the shortlisted products and select their winner. Membership is free. Voting closes on 29 October 2026, with the awards live stream taking place on 19 November 2026.
Access control of the year - securitybuyer.com
Rebecca Spayne
By Rebecca Spayne
Group Managing Editor
  • 2 min read

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Voting is open for Access Control Solution of the Year at the Security Buyer Readers’ Awards 2026, with readers invited to select their winner before voting closes on 29 October.

This year’s category brings together four finalists addressing different access control challenges, from managing physical keys and strengthening credential security to simplifying mobile access and connecting visitor communication with building systems.

Security Buyer is encouraging its readers and members to explore the shortlisted products and cast their vote, giving the security community a direct role in recognising the technology it values.

Meet the finalists

Traka – Touch Pro

Traka Touch Pro extends access control to physical keys, allowing organisations to determine who can remove individual keys and record when they are taken and returned. Available in four cabinet formats, the electronic key management platform supports standalone operation or centralised administration through TrakaWEB, providing permissions, reporting and monitoring across multiple locations.

HID – M1 Transparent Gateway

HID M1 Transparent Gateway enables organisations to strengthen credential security while retaining compatible existing access control infrastructure. Positioned between OSDP-compatible controllers and readers, it moves cryptographic processing and encryption keys away from exposed door readers into a physically secured location. Its architecture supports phased upgrades without requiring a complete system replacement.

DoorBird – A1104 IP Video

DoorBird’s A1104T IP Video Indoor Station combines visitor communication, controlled entry and building integration through a seven-inch touchscreen. Features include HD video, two-way audio, door and lift control, and an integrated hearing loop. LAN, Wi-Fi and SIP connectivity support communication with reception teams, concierges and facility managers.

Paxton – Solo

Paxton Solo is a phone-based, cloud-hosted access control system that uses a smartphone as both the credential and management interface. Designed to operate without a central server, on-site PC or dedicated data network, it enables administrators to issue and revoke access remotely and review activity through the Paxton Solo app.

Your vote decides

The Security Buyer Readers’ Awards give readers and members the opportunity to recognise the products making an impact across the sector. Reviewing the finalists’ capabilities, applications and practical benefits will help voters make an informed choice.

Full product profiles and supporting information are available on the Access Control Solution of the Year category page. Readers who are not yet Security Buyer members can register free of charge to participate.

Voting closes on 29 October 2026. Explore the finalists and cast your vote today.

View the finalists and vote: https://securitybuyer.com/awards-technology/access-control-solution-of-the-year

The Security Buyer Awards live stream takes place on Thursday 19 November 2026.

About Security Buyer

Security Buyer is the leading authority in global security content, delivering expert news, in-depth articles, exclusive interviews, and industry insights across print, digital, and event platforms. Published 10 times a year, the magazine is a trusted resource for professionals seeking updates and analysis on the latest developments in the security sector.

To submit an article, or for sponsorship opportunities, please contact our team below.

Rebecca Spayne Picture

Rebecca Spayne

Group Managing Editor

Georgina Turner Picture

Georgina Turner

Sales Manager

Afua Akoto Picture

Afua Akoto

Marketing Manager

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